Flag City Honor Flight guardians learn what is involved at Sunday orientation

The Flag City Honor Flight's guardian orientation took place Sunday to go over what they'll need to know to help veteran's throughout their trip to Washington D.C.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The 2023 Flag City Honor Flight season will take off this Tuesday.

Around 350 veterans are slated to participate in this year's four flights to Washington D.C.

Volunteers, known as guardians, came out for an orientation at Findlay's Masonic Temple on Sunday to ensure the veterans have the best experience they can.

"We have 85 Veterans and 85 Guardians, and obviously we have a number of support people and people like that," said Steve Schult, flight director and the organization's new president.

The orientation covered things such as where to meet, what to bring, as well as the schedule of events.

Most importantly, guardians learned how to make sure the veterans are taken care of throughout the day - from medical information, to wheelchair installation, and the need to be patient.

"Patience. It's older people we are with. It takes them a while to get them on a plane, off a plane, on a bus, off a bus. But then again, it's well worth it," said Schult.

The Save Our Soldiers (S.O.S.) Group at Liberty Benton High School brought in some of their own students to join the veterans.

"We're military connected," said Kaden Boutwell. "We have a lot of students in our group that have a relationship with people in the military. Like my dad - he was in the Air Force for 31 years."

Boutwell said he's excited to hear about the experiences of the veterans as he plans to follow in their footsteps.

"Means a lot cause they're the ones who have done everything for this country and we want to give back to them and support them," said Boutwell.

Phil Stanchin is signing up to be a guardian for the first time for his brother Joseph Stanchin who served in the Vietnam War.

"My brother was a private in the U.S. Military Army. He was in the front lines and was a marksman. He's always telling me stories," said Stanchin. "He could see the Koreans' eyes and they could see his eyes. That's how close he was. "

Stanchin said he is excited for his brother after being proud of what he's done for the country.

Schult said it means a lot to him and he has seen it affect many others greatly too over the years.

"My father-in-law did this. He was a Korean War veteran and he talked about this till the day he died. And we also have a number of veterans who have gone on the flights who actually get buried in their flag city honor flight t-shirt," said Schult.

To honor a long-time Honor Flight member, Schult granted previous president Bob Weinberg with an award as this flight will be his last.