Flag City Honor Flight announces trip exclusively for Vietnam veterans in November

While Honor Flight usually gives priority to veterans of WWII and the Korean War, November's flight will be dedicated to those who served in Vietnam.

Example video title will go here for this video

SWANTON, Ohio — A way to show appreciation for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan's veterans will dedicate an entire trip to those who served in Vietnam.

Flag City Honor Flight made the announcement Wednesday at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

The third flight of 2022 will take more than a hundred Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit monuments and memorials dedicated to all who served.

The normal selection process for Honor Flight gives priority to veterans of World War II, followed by those who served in the Korean War era and then Vietnam War era veterans.

But there are more Vietnam veterans and with no flights in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, many have now waited six years for the trip.

“A veteran shouldn’t wait six years to get on an Honor Flight to D.C.," Flag City Honor Flight president Bob Weinberg said. "We have a big bottleneck. We have over 400 veterans - Vietnam era veterans - waiting to fly to D.C. So this is big news to have an all-Vietnam flight."

The day trip flies straight to D.C. and services veterans in Hancock County, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Flag City Honor Flight made the announcement to get the word out for November.

Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian with them for a day during Honor Flight trips to help them get around, but since fewer Vietnam veterans have mobility issues, over a hundred Vietnam veterans can go as opposed to what regularly would be a limit of 80.

To apply as a veteran, guardian or volunteer, visit Flag City Honor Flight website at this link.

Just announced by @FlagCityHF the flight in November at @TOLAirport will be all Vietnam veterans.. pic.twitter.com/c2ukkq2RR0 — Dan Cummins (@DanCummins11) July 27, 2022

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.