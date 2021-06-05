Providing Veterans and opportunity to connect and remember

FINDLAY, Ohio — Connecting Veterans to the memorials dedicated in honor of their fellow service men and women. The Honor Flight Network is an organization of independent hubs across the nation, including the Flag City Honor Flight, working together to provide Veterans with an all-expenses-paid trip to the memorials in Washington, D.C. After pausing trips due to COVID-19, the Flag City Honor Flight has announced their 2021 fall season trip dates.
According to Flag City Honor Flight, the Honor Flight Network Board of Directors announced as of August 16, 2021 Honor Flights may resume trips contingent upon required protocols. The Flag City Honor Flight has shared their fall 2021 season dates:
- September 14 - first 2021 mission Flight date.
- September 24-27 & October 15-18 - Bus Trips for Vietnam Era Veterans
- November 3 -Final 2021 mission will be our Flight date.
The Honor Flight trip provides Veterans an opportunity to connect with other Veterans and remember and honor friends and comrades. To learn more visit the Flag City Honor Flight here.