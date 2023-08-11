2023 Flag City BalloonFest lifts off in Findlay

The 23rd annual balloon festival brings in pilots from 10 states and thousands of enthusiasts.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The skies above Findlay will once again be filled with the colors of dozens of hot air balloons.

It was a foggy Friday morning in Findlay when nearly 50 hot air balloon pilots began to descend into the area.

The early morning event was the kickoff for the 23rd Flag City BalloonFest, which will fill the sky with colorful hot air balloons multiple times over the weekend.

"Getting pilots from 10 different states to come to Findlay, Ohio, for a balloonfest weekend just brings so much camaraderie to the community and among pilots themselves," said Jeff Conley, hot air balloon pilot and event director.

As the sun began rising over the tree line, balloon pilots and their crew prepared for the first flight of the festival.

Local media and businesses were invited to take part in the lift-off, while a crowd of observers was already on hand to watch.

Five more flights are scheduled for the weekend. All are weather-dependent and updates can be found on the Flag City Balloonfest Facebook Page.

You can book a flight aboard a balloon, but the festival has free parking, no admission and offers plenty of other activities to enjoy.

"Live entertainment, we have a glow encounter at night where they light up in the dark, we have fireworks on Friday. So, we really have something for everyone, it's a very family-friendly event," said marketing chair Kellie Bibler. "Admission is free and you can come out and watch the balloons, bring a lawn chair, watch the glow, watch the fireworks and not have to pay a single thing. We have lots of food vendors out here as well. Bring the whole family, come on out and enjoy it."

Event organizers say the flat landscape makes northwest Ohio a perfect place to host so many hot air balloons at once. And, visitors from out of state put thousands of dollars into the local economy.

If you're an enthusiast from the sideline, the festival would love to have you help out next year, Conley said.

"We love volunteers at any level," Conley said. "It takes a huge amount of volunteers to put this event on. And so if you love it, and you want to be a part of it, get a hold of the committee."