Five people taken to hospital after crash in Oregon

The accident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of Starr and Wheeling.
OREGON, Ohio — Five women had to be taken to the hospital on Saturday evening after an accident in Oregon.

Oregon police officers on the scene say a car that was heading east on Starr Ave. made a left-hand turn onto Wheeling St. and ran into an SUV.

The accident happened around 8:45 p.m.

Police say four women were in the car and the female driver in the SUV had no passengers..

Although all 5 people were taken to the hospital, none were critically injured.

The identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

