Five Points neighborhood leaders, community members share optimism for results from TPD's initiative against crime

After success in the Lagrange area, Toledo police officers are targeting the Five Points neighborhood to crack down on crime.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are cracking down on crime and targeting another specific neighborhood after declaring a similar operation in the Lagrange area successful.

This time around, officers are showing force in the Five Points neighborhood.

It's being targeted because the crime in that area of Toledo is shocking to those who live there.

"It's out of control here in Toledo. Every day there's another shooting. There's another anything," Brittney Sturgill, a mother of five who lives in the Five Points neighborhood, said. "I'm a recovering drug addict and it's rough."

Take, for example, Sunday night's shooting in the 3800 block of Lockwood Avenue that left two people hospitalized.

It's news that's tough for Sturgill to hear as she raises her children with that fear.

"We're trying to raise good kids and it's really just harder on us to try to get around everybody," Sturgill said.

But it keeps her hopeful to know Toledo police are increasing efforts to get guns and drugs off the streets.

TPD calls its latest initiative Operation F.A.S.E.R, which stands for Five Points Area Safety Enforcement Response.

City council member Theresa Morris represents the people living in this neighborhood.

"We need to have all the tools in our toolbox to be able to fight the crime. Whether it's violent crime, whether it's petty crime," Morris said. "However, we need to have all the tools in our toolbox."

The targeted enforcement in the Sylvania corridor resulted in:

38 guns seized

8 search warrants executed

$216,090 worth of drugs seized

590 citations issued

9 DUI arrests made

320 parking tickets issued

8 gun locks distributed

101 junk cars towed

But Morris says the work doesn't stop there.

"Gone are the days when you can just go pick someone up and then it's over. These issues have tentacles. It's like poverty. There's just a lot of other issues that are kinda folding into the onion," Morris said, "and it's hard to be able to just address them with the one-off."

Sturgill and her kids hope more police means a safer neighborhood, or else they'll have to decide whether it's time to move.

"I think they should patrol more. They should have way more security at each location that they have kids are hanging out at," said Sturgill.

"I just stay away from all of it," Sturgill's 14-year-old daughter, Savannah Twigg, said. "Make sure I don't get involved at all."

The effort is part of the city's Toledo Enhancement Area Method, known as TEAM, meant to improve the quality of life in the city's neighborhoods.

The initiative is the second such targeted enforcement this year, which included Operation L.A.S.E.R. in the Lagrange area.