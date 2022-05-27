Five new Toledo city employees chosen to help lead city

Meet the five new hires with big plans to make positive changes in the city

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Five new faces will be working to lead the city of Toledo. They were introduced Friday morning during a press conference with Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

One of the new hires, David Bush, has been tapped to lead the city's violence interrupter program, a position that has been vacant since late February.

David Bush was born and raised in Toledo. He's also the founder of MADD Poets society. He says he's ready to take on an issue plaguing the city.

"I am sick and tired of the toll that gun violence has taken on families in the city of Toledo," said Bush. "I know we are hurting. We are all hurting collectively."

Bush's first day on the job will be Tuesday, May 31st.

Attorney, Valerie Fatica will become the new Disability Manager. Valerie says she's making it a goal to make Toledo one of the most disability-friendly cities in the country. She is set to start on Friday, June 10th.

Danielle Cisterino is joining the administation as the Commissioner of Youth Services. Cisterino has a long history in working with teen programming.

"I'm going to be taking a critical look at where the gaps are, developing strategies on how we can address those gaps, filling them with quality sustainable programming for our young people with the goal that all young people will have equal access and opportunity," said Cisterino. Her start date was May 2nd.

Casey Diggins will be promoted to the Commissioner of Code Compliance. Casey has 200 years of real estate and housing management experience under his belt. He started on April 8th.

James Molnar is the new Director of Building and Code Compliance for the city. He worked in the Lucas County Auditor’s Office for almost 15 years. His first day was May 23rd.

An ordinance is on its way to city council in hopes for their official approval at Tuesday's council meeting.