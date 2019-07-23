TOLEDO, Ohio — For those who want to rock, the Huntington Center will be the place to be in December.

Five Finger Death Punch and Three Days Grace, along with Bad Wolves and Fire From The Gods will make a stop in Toledo at the Huntington Center on Dec. 5.

General tickets go on sale on July 26 at 10 a.m.

CITI is the official presale credit card of the tour, so CITI card members will be able to purchase presale tickets on July 24 at 10 a.m. until July 25 at 10 p.m. here.

A portion of every ticket sold on their fall tour will be donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation which honors America's defenders and first responders and their families.