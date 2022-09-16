Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad

A report described the objects as "five old blasting caps."

BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report.

The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the caps--also known as detonators--into their possession before delivering them to Keulling, who secured the caps for the evening.

The Bomb Squad then took possession of the blasting caps for later disposal.

