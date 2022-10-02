First two-story, year-round horror museum to open in Monroe, MI

The horror museum's curator hopes to open the museum later this month which will have horror memorabilia, skulls and embalming materials in downtown Monroe.

MONROE, Michigan — One local horror fan is hoping to spread the fear all-year long through his new haunted attraction in Monroe, Michigan.

The Michigan Museum of Horror on Monroe St. in downtown Monroe will be the first of its kind in the state.

Nate Thompson is a filmmaker with a background in horror.

Now he's looking forward to being the curator of the new Monroe business.

He said it will be a truly unique experience and Michigan's first two-story, year-round, horror attraction.

"The craziest stuff they've ever seen before, really shock and awe value, but I want them to feel comfortable with it," said Thompson.

Guests will be able to see the exhibits up close instead of only on the big screen.

Many of Thompson's items came from his partners like the Anatomy of Death, donations and online.

"We're going to have real skulls, real human bones, animal bones, embalming fluid. Different funeral exhibits, museums," said Thompson.

Thompson also said there will be possible catacomb exhibit and a red room with real-life crime scene photos. That room will be restricted to visitors 18 and up.

Thompson is from the area but he hopes to bring horror fans in from all over the country and world something he thinks will be good for the city.

"By bringing in more foot-traffic from out of state, I think the overall downtown population will see a significant increase in business and overall tax-revenue," said Thompson.

While the museum welcomes guests of all ages Thompson said he is not personally responsible for any of the nightmares guests may have.

Thompson hopes to have the museum open by mid-October, well before Halloween. Admission is $10 dollars for adults, kids 5 and up $6 dollars, and everyone else is free.