PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Emergency crews are working to extinguish vehicle fires in the First Solar parking lot in Perrysburg Township. At least three cars were said to be fully engulfed and several other nearby vehicles were at risk of catching fire.

The emergency calls came around 1 p.m. Friday. Three firetrucks were seen at the scene. We have a crew at First Solar and are awaiting more information from officials at the scene. We'll bring you the latest as we learn more details.