TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters responded to four fires in northwest Ohio Saturday morning including three structure fires and a garbage truck that caught on fire while loading trash.

The one that seemed to have caused the most damage and is being investigated as arson was in a church in central Toledo. The roof caved in and the back side of the structure collapsed.

In east Toledo, a room in a house located in the 400 block of Oak Street caught on fire.

Fire officials said that three adults, two dogs and one bird managed to get out and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire was accidental and it started in the washer or dryer. It could have been caused either by an electrical issue or an overload of clothes, fire officials said.

The damage is estimated to be around $600.

In Highland Township, first responders were dispatched to a fire in a small barn at the 20000 block of Bowman Road around 6 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, there was heavy smoke coming out of the roof. Crews got into the barn and knocked the fire down quickly but continued to find hot spots during the active scene, according to Highland Township Fire Chief Brent Davis.

There was no livestock in the barn and fire crews as well as the homeowners weren't injured.

In Whitehouse, a garbage truck caught on fire while loading trash. The cause of the incident is still being investigated.

WTOL