First responders preparing for upcoming winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio — "When there's somebody in need, whether it be snow, rain, or sunshine, what I witness on a day-to-day basis are people committed to making that happen," said Dr. Brian Kaminski with Promedica. He said the hospital system will continue to operate without interruption through the storm, and preparations are already being made to get workers to and from the hospital each day.



"There's already been a request for people who have four-wheel drive vehicles to help transport employees who are unable to transport themselves easily in the hospital," Kaminski said.



While Dr. Kaminski says the snow is an additional challenge, he makes clear that Promedica's emergency vehicles are prepared for any weather conditions, and is confident that people who are in need of help will get it.



"This is something we're accustomed to dealing with so our EMS systems and the vehicles they use are equipped to be operated in snowy conditions so they have the ability to continue functions," Kaminski said.



Washington Township's fire department is also preparing for the snow, and Chief Ron Kay says that as a volunteer fire department that usually responds from home, they have to make some serious changes.



"So what we're going to do for the next two days is staff this station 24 hours," Kay said.



Chief Kay explained that means four to six firefighters will be bunking up in the station so they can try to respond as quickly as possible during the storm. Their ambulance is only two-wheel drive, but they've teamed up with the township roads department to assist in case of emergency.



"They will respond with the snowplow at the station, and if there is a need for the ambulance, they will lead the ambulance with the plow. The ambulance will follow to the scene, and hopefully, that will allow us to get to the scene as quickly as we can," Kay said.