Police take the ice for fallen Officer Dominic Francis

FINDLAY, Ohio — Officers from the Toledo Police Department, and many other area departments, will play hockey for a good cause at the Cube Ice Arena in Findlay. All money raised from the game will go back to the family of Officer Dominic Francis.

This is the Hockey Helping Hero's initiative, which is a statewide organization that allows first responders to play hockey for a good cause. There are teams in both Lucas and Wood county who participate in these types of events somewhat regularly.

The doors will open at the Cube at 6 p.m. on Friday, with the game starting at 7. In addition to the game, there will also be raffle prizes and a Chuck-a-Puck contest.

Officers from the Toledo Police Department explain that it is important that the entire community continues to support the Francis family throughout the next couple of years. When they were initially approached about playing in the game many jumped at the chance.

"It allows us to partner with community members and businesses to come together. We’re going to work together as one to work through this and remember a hero. Anytime we can help a fellow officer and their family, we do so," said Officer David Ford with the Toledo Police Department.