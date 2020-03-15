TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced the finding of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus late Saturday night.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a local public health laboratory, but when those results are still pending confirmation at a CDC lab.

Health officials said the case involves a Lucas County resident who traveled to an affected area recently.

“We are continuing to work closely with our local healthcare partners and the Ohio Department of Health,to gain additional information,” said Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski.

The health department will hold a news conference Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Lucas County EMS training center to announce additional details on this case.

The conference will be streamed on the health department's Facebook page.

The Health Department continues to urge individuals to disclose to their health providers any recent travel to affected areas and if they develop symptoms such as fever or respiratory symptoms.

Providers are urged to ask patients about their travel history and report any suspected cases of COVID-19 to the Health Department immediately.

The CDC has three levels to classify a potential case of COVID-19:

Person Under Investigation (PUI): Any person who is under investigation for having the virus that causes COVID-19, or who was under investigation but tested negative for the virus. Presumptive Positive case of COVID-19: Anyone who has tested positive for the virus, but testing was conducted at the local or state level. Currently, presumptive positive cases must have sample undergo confirmatory testing at the CDC. Laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19: Anyone who has tested positive for the virus at the CDC laboratory.

The community should continue to practice general health hygiene that prevent the spread of viruses in general:

Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home if you are sick.

If you have underlying health conditions or are an older adult, avoid large gatherings.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus

Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

RELATED: Trump tests negative but as coronavirus roils markets, he again threatens Fed chairman

RELATED: Perrysburg woman stepping up to help elderly during coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: LIST | Churches canceling services to help slow spread of coronavirus

RELATED: Monroe County woman among 33 cases of confirmed coronavirus in Michigan

RELATED: Local hospital systems limit visitors to their facilities due to coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus Update | 26 confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio