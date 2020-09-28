Local party leaders talk about first Presidential debate

President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden go head to head Tuesday at 9 p.m. in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — In just a couple days it’s going to be a really big moment for Ohio.

Gloves will come off at the Donald Trump, Joe Biden debate in Cleveland.

The first presidential debate is scheduled for Tuesday in Cleveland after it was canceled at the University of Notre Dame due to COVID-19 concerns.

Some of the topics that will be featured during the debate include the economy, the candidate's records, the Supreme Court, race and violence, and a subject that is on everyone's mind, the coronavirus.

WTOL 11 spoke with party leaders from Ottawa and Wood Counties.

Both say they're expecting their respective candidate to show strength, and woo voters.

"We're on a path to recovery and I think he has the most capable hands to bring us back to recovery," said Jill Stinebaugh, Chairman of the Ottawa County Republican Party when speaking about President Trump.

Mike Zicker, Chairman of the Wood County Democratic Party says he has high hopes for the former Vice President.

"And I want Biden to be up there taking control of the situation. I just responding to crazy things that the president says," said Zicker.

Stinebaugh said Ohio is Trump country.

"I just didn't know that there were other people that thought like me and so I think all the signs in the plans help others know that it's OK to be a Trump supporter," said Stinebaugh.

Policy disagreements aside, both party leaders agree on just how critical Ohio's voters, and 18 electoral college votes, are.

"Battleground just like we've always were in 2016 and for Ohio in Michigan and Wisconsin and Minnesota in Pennsylvania of course these are all of the states that people are focusing on," said Zicker.