LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Health Department confirmed the first human West Nile virus death in Lucas County for 2019.

The 68-year-old man passed away after being hospitalized for encephalitis.

West Nile virus is passed onto humans through mosquitoes.

"Although we're getting closer to the end of summer, you can still be at risk of getting West Nile virus," said health commissioner Eric Zgodzinski. "It's important for everyone to continue taking precautions such as wearing insect repellent and staying indoors between dusk and dawn."

Most people infected with WNV have no symptoms of illness and never become ill, according to the health department.

However, illness can occur three to 15 days after an infected mosquito bite and cause symptoms of fever, headache and body aches.

The health department says the disease can affect all ages, but people over 50 years old and those with a chronic disease such as heart disease or cancer may be at an increased risk for complications, such as encephalitis or meningitis.

For that reason, people who experience high fever, confusion, muscle weakness, severe headaches or a stiff neck should see a doctor right away.

The health department says the most effective way to prevent becoming infected with WNV is to follow the three R's:

Remove standing water around your home in pet bowls, flower pots, old tires, baby pools and toys and remove leaves and debris from gutters so water doesn't accumulate. Pools of water allowed to stagnate for three or four days become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

