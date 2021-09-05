FirstEnergy, Edison crews greeted by grateful citizens in Hurricane-devastated New Orleans

Hurricane Ida left close to a million people without power after sweeping through the gulf coast city.

NEW ORLEANS — The levees held in the New Orleans area as Hurricane Ida swept through the area last week. But the power did not. At one point, nearly one million customers were without power.

So, Toledo Edison and FirstEnergy put words into action and sent close to 550 lineworkers to the area to do their part in restoring power.

These workers, many from Northwest Ohio, say they hadn't seen damage before on this scale.

"Seeing the damage and the devastation impacts you differently when you're here to see it in person. The amount of damage to this area, even as we started driving into New Orleans from the middle of the state, it was just getting worse as we got closer to New Orleans," said FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis who made the trip.

The workers oftentimes were first on scene before local residents could see the direct impact of Hurricane Ida.

"Our crews are working in neighborhoods where people are returning home for the first time to see that they've lost everything. It's really tough because we have families of our own," said Siburkis.



Through the heartache, these same residents showed their southern hospitality by bringing the lineworkers cold water as well as food in the 90 degree heat.

And if the lineworkers didn't need more inspiration, the residents proposed an offer that most people would spend good money on to take.

"We had a neighborhood promise to throw our crews a big jambalaya dinner once the whole neighborhood is restored to service,” said Siburkis. “So while this is devastating for the community they're really grateful for the support from our lineworkers. And they're showing their appreciation in many different ways.”



The lineworkers from Toledo Edison and FirstEnergy plan to be in the New Orleans area for another one to two weeks.