LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Leaders at the Lenawee County Health Department have confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus in the county.

According to the health department, the patient is an adult woman from Lenawee County. She has reportedly been self-isolating.

Health department representatives have contacted people in close contact with the patient to assess for symptoms, provide quarantine instructions and will monitor appropriately.

Anyone who's been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 should self quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for fever, cough and shortness of breath. Coronavirus symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

"Residents in Lenawee County can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying home and following Gov. Whitmer's 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' executive order," Lenawee County Health Department health officer Martha Hall said. "Everyone must do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Your actions today will affect not only your future, but the future of your friends and family."

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, here's what the experts suggest:

Wash your hands with soap frequently

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or cough or sneeze into your elbow

Avoid touching your face

Stay home when sick

Avoid close contact with sick people

Only leave your home for essential services

Keep six feet between yourself and others when you must leave your home

People who are concerned that they may have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider and will likely be assessed by phone to determine if they should be tested. If testing is indicated, your healthcare provider will provide you with instructions to get tested. If you do not have symptoms, you do not need to be tested.

Individuals may also call the Lenawee County Health Department at 517-264-5226 and hit option five. You can call Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Residents can also contact the Michigan Department of Human

Services Hotline at 888-535-6136, seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the Lenawee County Health Department website.

