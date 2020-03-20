DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has reported the first positive result of COVID-19 in the county.

According to a press release, health district leaders are working to identify any close contacts of the patient who would require testing or monitoring for coronavirus symptoms.

Defiance County health commissioner Jamie Gerken said this in a statement:

"We are working closely with the Ohio Department of Health , following protocols and guidance in place, to identify close contacts of this individual. These individuals will be instructed to self-quarantine and will be monitored for 14 days."

"Our focus right now is to support the care of this individual and protect the health of our residents. The news of a COVID-19 case in our county is not a surprise as we know there is community spread in Ohio. We have community interventions in place that are designed to slow transmission in our community while lessening the impact. Our investigation is ongoing. Our main goal is to isolate those who are ill, identify those contacts and monitor for illness."

The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly moving and this case has not yet been placed on the ODH website.

To prevent the spread of disease, the Defiance County Health Department encourages everyone to follow these practices:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Practice social distancing by avoiding gatherings and remaining six feet away from others

Avoid contact with sick people

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home if you are sick.

As this situation evolves, you can check the state of Ohio website or the Defiance Health Department website.

