First bridal show in Toledo since the pandemic helping ease future brides, grooms

TOLEDO, Ohio — With autunm here, many couples are planning ahead to those beautiful spring weddings.

This year has stretched the industry thin due to covid restrictions on large gatherings. Some are vowing to push on "in sickness and in health, for better, or for worse."

When the pandemic hit earlier this year, it wasn't just businesses impacted, but brides and grooms as well. Their magical day seemed a bit less magical with COVID-19 restrictions closing venue doors.

But months later, things are changing.

"It's been real tough but we're hanging on we're gonna get through it and we're gonna be there at the end" said the owner of Floral City Images, Dave Grassley.

Some venues are opening and photographers are adjusting to the times and getting creative.

"Our first wedding of 2020 was outdoors on a farm on the only day it snowed in April it was still a lot of fun we were able to capture those moments for the bride and groom," added Grassley.

On Sunday morning the first bridal show since the pandemic was held in south Toledo, hoping to ease the minds of brides and grooms to be.

"The girls have so many questions they don't know if they can have a dance floor they don't know if they can have a limousine in our vendors" said organizer of I DO Bridal show Jim Lieber.

Over 54 vendors were at the StranahanTheater with ideas in mind for weddings in the new COVID-cautious world.

"Every bride gets an opportunity to collect all the information talk to the vendors as long as they want and then they get to go home and discuss it," added Lieber.

Some wedding company officials say sometimes the best weddings are those that are re-imagined, so taking that indoor event outside may be an option.

"It's not a problem at all we have tent heaters we can heat any tent up from 0° to 6° whatever is needed," said manager at American Rental, Brad Huntley.