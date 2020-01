TOLEDO, Ohio — The first baby of 2020 born in our area was welcomed to the world shortly after the clock struck midnight on the new year.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital said Rose Jo Ann Biblewski was born at 12:27 a.m. to parents Alysa Bostic and Jeremy Biblewski of Swanton.

Rose was born at 7 pounds 13 ounces and is 21 inches long.

Mercy St. Charles also welcomed their first baby of the new year at 6:03 a.m.