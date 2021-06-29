Fireworks stores navigating the cause and effect of product shortages, price hikes due to the pandemic

Phantom Fireworks and Miller Fireworks both say a hike in shipping cost and COVID-19 closing down manufacturers in China is the cause of continuing difficulties.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, fireworks stores are expecting to reach their peak.

But some are experiencing a shortage in products, with store managers saying it's become a trickle-down effect.

"We normally go to the parades and do the little carnivals and watch the fireworks. And then sometimes we'll go home and shoot off fireworks afterwards, just to continue celebrating," said Nikol Phillips, a customer at Miller Fireworks in Holland.

More celebrations mean a boost in firework sales.

But this year firework stores are seeing a few issues due to the pandemic.

"COVID shut everything down. So China shut down all the manufacturing plants. When the manufacturing plants for fireworks shut down, some of them even shut down permanently. So as they ramp back up we have to understand that they don't make fireworks just for the Fourth of July," said Greg Price, the manager at Miller Fireworks.

That combined with a hike in shipping costs means - at least for now - a shortage with some of the fireworks.

"The reason we're not seeing much product is the shipping cost has just skyrocketed. It almost costs more than the product itself to ship it. So if we have a product that's $224.99, it's almost double that," said Brodie Youtzy the store manager at Phantom Fireworks in Holland.

It's causing stores like Miller Fireworks to raise the prices you pay to celebrate.

"We're paying triple for shipping cost which is horrendous. However, we had to go up about 30-percent on our prices. So we use to do a buy one get one but we can't do that this year. We can do a buy one, get one half off," said Price.

Still, some are willing to pay the price.

With customers planning to spend up to $500.

"My husband and I, anywhere from $150 to $250 depending on how much we want to mess around," said Phillips.

It's also forcing stores like Phantom Fireworks to get creative.

"We're looking at teaching our customer service associates also different products and what they would usually like to sell. Some of the different product are comparable to some of the products that a lot of customers have come to like," said Youtzy.

Anything to make your holiday better than the year before.

Miller Fireworks says it's staying fully stocked because of its relationship with the manufacture in China.

Both stores say their best advice is to buy early, otherwise, you can expect very long lines.