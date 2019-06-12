HOLLAND, Ohio — Check out incredible glass art and take care of some shopping at the Holiday Open House with Firenation Glass Studio and Gallery.

On Friday, the studio will feel like a winter wonderland, staying open after hours to showcase handmade gifts and home decor perfect for the holidays. Seasonal favorites like snowmen, polar bears, icicles and fused ornaments will be available as well as a huge selection of Christmas tree bulbs.

But, the open house is about more than just shopping, it is a chance to really celebrate the art of glassblowing. Firenation Glass has held this event since its inception 17 years ago.

"They are fun! It's very casual. It's something you can bring the kids to," gallery assistant manager Melissa Hall said.

Each open house has featured a different artist. This year, glassblower Theo Brooks will be in town from London to showcase his skills live and in-person. Brooks started his glassblowing journey a little more than 10 years ago at the University for the Creative Arts Farnham. He currently works as a freelance coldworker for British glassmakers like Liam Reeves and Charles Stern, to name a few.

At 7 p.m., Brooks will host a glassblowing demonstration, giving attendees the chance to see just what goes into creating these unique works of art.

"It's really festive. And a lot of people haven't seen glassblowing like this up close and personal, so it gives them the chance to have a new experience," Hall said.

If all that shopping makes you work up an appetite, that is covered too. Light appetizers and drinks will be provided.

The free event kicks off at 6 and goes until 10 p.m.

Firenation Glass is located at 7166 Front St. in Holland.

RELATED: Go 419 Must-do Rundown: Dec. 5-8

RELATED: Holiday train special to open Friday in Fremont

RELATED: Spruce up your holiday decor with potted evergreens