TOLEDO, Ohio — Art lovers now have even more time to check out the Toledo Museum of Art's current exhibit, Yayoi Kusama: Fireflies on the Water.

Yayoi Kusama experienced hallucinations as a child and uses art as a way to express her unique interpretation of the world around her. Museum-goers can experience up to 60 seconds alone in the exhibit room, which uses lights, mirrors and water to give the space a feeling of endlessness.

“The immense popularity of Fireflies on the Water has exceeded our expectations,” the museum’s interim director, John Stanley said. “We want to thank the community for their support of TMA by providing more time to experience this icon of contemporary visual art.”

The immersive installation will remain at the museum through the end of June. It was originally scheduled to close at the end of April.

From March 2 through March 15, visitors can purchase timed tickets for all remaining dates through June 28. After that two-week period, the museum will again make weekly tickets available beginning Mondays at 10 a.m. Limited tickets will be available for all dates.

Members of the museum receive a fixed number of free tickets based on their membership level. Once members have reserved their free tickets, they can buy up to six additional general admission tickets in the same transaction. Both members and nonmembers can purchase up to six general admission tickets at once. Those tickets are $5 a piece.

Yayoi Kusama: Fireflies on the Water has been made possible by a loan from the Whitney Museum of Art. The exhibition is presented by ProMedica with additional support from Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP and the Ohio Arts Council.

