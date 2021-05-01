Firefighters working Fulton County house fire near Michigan border

Firefighters worked to put out a fire on State Rt. 109, near State Rt. 120 on Saturday evening.

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Firefighters worked on putting out a fire at a home on State Route 109 in Fulton County near the Michigan border on Saturday night.

The call for the fire came in around 9:30 p.m.

As of 9:50 p.m. the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters were continuing to work to put out the fire and traffic was shut down on State Route 109 between State Route 120 and the Michigan border.