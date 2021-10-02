Toledo Fire and Rescue crews brave freezing temperatures to save lives

During the wintertime, firefighters can respond to as many as 170 incidents within a 24 hour period. It's business as usual even during frigid weather.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Despite the recent frigid temperatures, first responders with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department don't have the option to stay indoors.

It actually makes their jobs a lot tougher, because when the temperature drops, it's business as usual.

Even below freezing, firefighters respond to as many as 170 incidents in a given day.

"It can be really difficult when the temperatures cold like this. Usually, we start our preparation at 0700 with making sure guys are dressed appropriately, they have the appropriate gear," said Lt. Eric Ellis with TFRD.

After gearing up, it's time to stand ready as calls come in.

It starts with Gary Quinn, an experienced "first driver" who rotates between driving the engine and the ladder truck with the crew.

"The wintertime, when it's raining, we as operators have to be cognizant of the situation, the roads and take our time as well. And again, just with the other vehicles on the road, they need to also be aware of that too and not try to race, or cut us off, or try to stay in front of us," said Quinn.

Quinn says taking that extra minute of your time to move over could help them save a life.

Once on scene, crews work in the snow and on slippery ice as they sprint out of a rig or truck.

"We step down and think to go, but without looking at your footing, you hit ice and you're down. Sometimes for an extended amount of time," said Capt. Aaron Hague, who has been with the department for more than a decade.

The added 70 pounds of gear and potential ice accumulating on it creates a unique set of challenges.

"The hurdles that we run into is the ice build-up from the water. 'cause obviously we use water at fires and once we're done, if you're inside a building, water can come from anywhere when other people are spraying," said Hague.

Depending on conditions, crews are rotated in an effort to look out for their wellbeing.

Ellis says it's a priority.

"Being exposed to cold, you know, you got hyperthermia, frostbite. We want to make sure we stay healthy throughout that 24-hour tour. We want to make sure guys are rested, fed, and ready to respond to any incident we might get," said Ellis.

Firefighters are asking for your help by keeping your sidewalks, driveways and stairs clear of snow and ice so they have a safe path if there's an emergency.