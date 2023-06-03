Firefighters rescue residents at west Toledo apartment building

Residents of the upper floors of the Cedars Apartments in west Toledo had to be rescued after a fire on Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple people had to be rescued from the upper floors of a west Toledo apartment building on Saturday afternoon.

Toledo Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at the Cedars Apartments off of West Central Ave. near Douglas Rd. around 6 p.m.

Pvt. Sterling Rahe, with TFD says the fire began on 1st floor of the multi-unit building.

Smoke then spread throughout the building, making it hard for second and third floor residents to get out of the building.

Residents on the upper floors, who began waving out of the windows, were rescued by ladder which necessitated the smashing of some windows.

Five residents in total had to be rescued.

In addition, two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Their condition is not known at this time.

Damage to the building was still being evaluated as of 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.