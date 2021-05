The fire started at a house on Hazelton Dr. near Coy Rd. and Starr Ave.

OREGON, Ohio — Crews worked to put out a fire in Oregon on Sunday evening.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Hazelton Dr. off of S. Coy Rd.

Firefighters on the scene say a person driving by noticed the fire and ran to the house to let the family know.

Everyone made it out okay, including two dogs and two cats.

One of the cats had to be given oxygen.