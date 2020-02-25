TOLEDO, Ohio — A push is well underway to recruit 50 new Toledo firefighters ahead of an April 30 application deadline.

The fire department's target on Monday night? College athletes.

The visit to University of Toledo's Savage Arena was all part of a new effort to recruit the cream of the crop to Toledo and department leaders are confident that effort starts on campus.

"Athletes do great on the job, when they get in the academy and when they get on the line," Pvt. Jill Hoffman said.

While the fire academy won't actually start until December, city recruiters are making an all-out effort to attract top-tier talent right here at home.

"Athletes have a coachable mentality," Battalion Chief Daniel Brown-Martinez said. "That's something that we're looking for within our department. We want people that want to be here, want to be successful, that is used to working as a team which these athletes are."

RELATED: Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office looking to hire 80 corrections officers

RELATED: Fatal fire prompts TFRD to issue winter fire safety reminder

"The job is high-stress," Hoffman added. "The academy is high-stress. We need someone who can pick themself up if something goes wrong and push through, whether it be in the academy when they're getting yelled at or on the line when you're seeing things that most people don't have to see."

UToledo's campus, like most universities, brings diversity, something Brown-Martinez says is imperative for the department at this moment.

"We want to represent the community which we serve," he said. "There are so many messages that are sent non-verbally."

The recruitment effort has just begun, but leaders can see a light at the end of the tunnel, even if it's many months down the road.

"Just in general, to have that fresh blood coming in to build up the department," Hoffman said.

Recruiting events will take place all over the region through the next several weeks until the application deadline rolls around on April 30.

If you're interested in applying or learning more, click here.

RELATED VIDEO: