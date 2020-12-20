Seneca Tiles factory completely destroyed in overnight fire near Bloomville

The factory portion of the building was completely destroyed in the fire, according to the Bloom Township Volunteer Fire Department.

BLOOMVILLE, Ohio — Crews from eight different fire departments battled an overnight fire at Seneca Tiles near Bloomville just after midnight on Sunday.

The factory portion of the building was completely destroyed by the fire, according to the Bloom Township Chief Nate Blazer. The only portion of the property not damaged by fire was the office.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time and will be investigated by the State Fire Marshal office.

No one was injured in the incident.

Tiffin Fire and Rescue Division also assisted on the scene and posted online photos of the fire taken as crews responded to the incident.

