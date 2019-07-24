FINDLAY, Ohio — Firefighters were on the scene of a fire a factory in Findlay Wednesday morning.

Officials say a fire broke out at Sausser Steel Company on Laquineo St. around 4 a.m. or 4:30 a.m.

Findlay FD

Authorities say the fire engulfed a corner of the building.

The Findlay Fire Department says the building's sprinkler system kept the fire from spreading further before crews arrived.

No one was in the building at the time and no one was injured.

The fire has since been put out and is now under investigation.

Laquineo Street is now back open.