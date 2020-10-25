x
Firefighters battle blaze in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire investigator was called to a house fire in south Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 1400 block of South Ave. near Spencer St., not far from the Toledo Zoo, around 5 p.m.

According to fire officials on the scene, the home is occupied but no one was home at the time.

South Ave. was blocked as firefighters responded to the fire.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Byrd says the family will be unable to stay in the home and the Red Cross has been called to help the family.

