Firefighters battle blaze in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire investigator was called to a house fire in south Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 1400 block of South Ave. near Spencer St., not far from the Toledo Zoo, around 5 p.m .

According to fire officials on the scene, the home is occupied but no one was home at the time.

South Ave. was blocked as firefighters responded to the fire.