Firefighter sustains minor injuries in fire at north Toledo apartment complex

No civilians were hurt in the fire that broke out Wednesday evening at Regina Manor apartments.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire at the Regina Manor apartments forced people out of their homes Wednesday evening.

Toledo Fire & Rescue Department crews on the scene tell WTOL 11 that flames broke out inside the two-story apartment building. The fire initially started in an upper unit and then spread to the unit below. The resident in the unit below was not home at the time.

The people living in the other six units will be allowed to return home tonight.