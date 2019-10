TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo firefighter is facing minor injuries following a vacant house fire in south Toledo early Monday morning.

This happened on Geneva Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Crews on scene said that a firefighter fell from the second floor. However, they are able to walk and are expected to be OK.

No other injuries have been reported.

