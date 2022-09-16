Fire strikes east Toledo home for the second time this year

Neighbors near the Oak Street home are frustrated that it was not demolished after the last blaze in May.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An East Toledo house was ablaze for the second time since May Friday morning.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department officials said the house at 845 Oak St. caught fire around 3:30 a.m..

No one was in the house at the time and no one was injured, fire officials said.

Neighbors at the scene early Friday said they were frustrated by the situation because they believed the house was supposed to be demolished after the earlier fire.

The cause is still under investigation but fire crews are calling it suspicious.