Popular firefighter-themed restaurant back open after two-year closure

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A popular firefighter-themed restaurant in Springfield Township is back open after closing its doors in late 2021.

Fire Station Bar and Grill, located at 6040 Knights Inn Place near Airport Highway and South Holland Sylvania Road, reopened on May 3 with a new owner and operator.

The previous owner closed the grill in December 2021, citing a lack of staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The building sat in limbo until Amanda Litell purchased the property in July 2022.

Customers can expect a similar menu and atmosphere as before, as not much has changed inside.

"The flooring, parking lot and roof were really the only thing we changed," Litell said. "Our food is great. We have steaks and burgers and smoke our ribs and brisket in-house for at least 12 hours."



Litell said she chose the property because of its potential and chose to keep the firefighting theme. She and her crew will focus on old-fashioned customer service.

"We're always trying to take care of our customers," Litell said. "We strive on having great management and great customer service and making the experience as best as possible for our customers."

The restaurant is operating under a soft opening now but is planning a grand opening for June 1. The hours will be from noon to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

