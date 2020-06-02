TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo fire crews quickly put out an attic fire at a home under renovation in west Toledo Thursday morning.

The fire happened at a home in the Barrington Woods subdivision on Bancroft around 3:30 a.m.

Crews say the fire started in the attic and was likely caused by an electrical issue.

The home is currently under renovation; no one was home at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators are on their way to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Bancroft between Holland Sylvania and Olimphia is closed until crews leave the scene.