Fire rips through vacant house in central Toledo early Thursday

Just after 6 a.m., Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a fire at a vacant house on the 5-00 block of Pulaski Street near Nebraska Avenue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a fire at a vacant house on the 5-00 block of Pulaski Street near Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo Thursday morning.

When fire crews arrived just after 6 a.m., they immediately began fighting the blaze. They quickly turned it into a defensive fire, meaning that it was only being fought from the outside.

A neighbor tells WTOL 11 the house has only been vacant for about two weeks.

Firefighters said the house is a total loss.

Firefighters said the house is a total loss.