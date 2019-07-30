OREGON, Ohio — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at the Toledo Refinery on Woodville Road.

Oregon Fire officials confirmed the fire at the facility, 1819 Woodville Road, just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Oregon Fire department confirms the Toledo Refinery is on fire, but department officials say they have not yet been called out to help. Toledo Fire also says they are not yet responding to the incident, as of 3:28 p.m.

The black smoke appeared to be over as of 3:58 p.m., though at least one crew was still putting water on the area that was on fire.

Smoke is seen from the Toledo Refinery.

WTOL

WTOL has crews heading to the scene and will keep you updated online and on air. Calls have been left for PBF Energy, the parent company of the refinery.

At the refinery, Toledo processes a slate of light, sweet crudes from Canada, the Mid-continent, the Bakken region and the U.S. Gulf Coast. Toledo produces a high volume of finished products including gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel, in addition to a variety of petrochemicals including nonene, xylene, tetramer and toluene.

The refinery is located on a 282-acre site. Crude is delivered to, and finished products are exported from, the Toledo refinery primarily through a network of pipelines.

A fire was reported Tuesday at Toledo Refinery on Woodville Road.

WTOL

In February, there was a small fire inside the refinery that the company fire brigade and Oregon Fire Department were eventually able to get under control.

RELATED: Fire at Toledo Refinery in Oregon under control

During that incident, before which neighbors reported hearing explosions, four residents in the area were briefly evacuated due to smoke as a precaution.

Google Maps