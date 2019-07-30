OREGON, Ohio — A fire at Toledo Refinery on Woodville Road broke out just after 3:10 p.m. and was quickly contained, according to a Toledo Refining spokesperson.

An investigation into what caused the fire inside the process unit and how much damage is left is underway.

There were no air quality concerns, said Christine Dominique Shultz, Toledo Refining Company community relations adviser.

"I live around the area too, so I can tell everyone that everything is fine and under control, the refinery is stable, and the community is safe," Shultz said

There were no injuries due to Tuesday's fire, which was extinguished by the refinery's emergency response team at 3:31 p.m.

"Appropriate public officials and agencies have been notified," Shultz said.

The black smoke on the scene appeared to have ended by 3:58 p.m.

Smoke is seen from the Toledo Refinery.

Shultz said that the refinery will be up and running again within a few hours. She called the incident rare.

Calls have been left for PBF Energy, the parent company of the refinery.

At the refinery, Toledo processes light, sweet crudes from Canada, the Mid-continent, the Bakken region and the U.S. Gulf Coast. Toledo produces a high volume of finished products including gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel, in addition to a variety of petrochemicals including nonene, xylene, tetramer and toluene.

Crews are seen spraying water after a fire at the Toledo Refinery on Woodville Road in Oregon.

The refinery is located on a 282-acre site. Crude is delivered to, and finished products are exported from, the Toledo refinery primarily through a network of pipelines.

A fire was reported Tuesday at Toledo Refinery on Woodville Road.

In February, there was a small fire inside the refinery that the company fire brigade and Oregon Fire Department were eventually able to get under control.

During that incident, before which neighbors reported hearing explosions, four residents in the area were briefly evacuated due to smoke as a precaution.

