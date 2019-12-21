PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fire crews battled a blaze in a Perrysburg family home on Saturday.

The residents were out at the time of the incident and no one was reported injured, but fire officials say a dog perished in the flames.

The residents were away from the home delivering gifts to families in need when the fire broke.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of Lexington Drive. The flames dealt heavy damage to the house.

