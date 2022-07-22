x
Second apartment fire on Superior Street this week

A fire broke out in an apartment building next to the building where two people died in Wednesday's fire.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters were called to the scene after fumes were reported near an apartment building on the 1000 block of N. Superior Street and Elm in Toledo.

The report, which came shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, led crews to a four-unit apartment building in flames. The fire was contained to one unit and nobody was inside the building at the time. 

No burn-related injuries were reported, but one of the firefighters was transported to the hospital after receiving a back injury while fighting the fire. 

The apartment fire was right next to the apartment building that caught fire on Wednesday and claimed two lives. Officials say the cause of the blaze is suspicious. 

