One person severely injured in fire on Buckeye Street

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Sunday, Toledo Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a house on Buckeye Street in north Toledo after several 911 calls reported a house on fire, with possible occupants inside.

Crews arrived around 6:20 a.m., reporting smoke coming from the building. Smoke alarms were actively alerting upon arrival, and woke up at least one occupant.

One person, an adult man, was found trapped on the first floor of the home, who crews were able to rescue. The victim received advanced life support care at the scene, later being transported to Mercy St. Vincent Trauma Center with life threatening injuries.

Two other occupants were evaluated at the scene and released with no injuries. Those occupants received help from the Red Cross with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Toledo Fire Investigators.

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews issued a reminder to have a smoke alarm on every level of a residence, and to replace any alarms that do not sound when tested, as well as alarms older than 10 years.

Toledo residents can find smoke alarm replacements at any neighborhood fire station.