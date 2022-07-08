x
Fire breaks out at vacant north Toledo warehouse Friday morning

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the Toledo Fire Department said.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire broke out at a vacant warehouse in north Toledo Friday morning.

According to the Toledo Fire Department, they responded to the call at 1401 Champlain Street and are putting out hotspots after getting the fire under control.

The TFRD said there were cars inside and nearby the building.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

