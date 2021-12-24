11-year-old boy killed in house fire Christmas Eve morning in west Toledo

The major fire also caused minor injuries to three other people inside the house, according to interim Toledo Fire Chief John Kaminski.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 11-year-old boy was killed early Friday morning in a west Toledo house fire.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Fernwood Avenue near Upton Avenue about 4:30 a.m. The home sustained heavy fire involvement on the first and second floor, as crews attacked the flames.

Six people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Five were able to escape, Toledo Fire & Rescue Department interim fire chief John Kaminski said.

Three people were sent to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Kaminski said the victim's identity will be confirmed after the family has been notified. A fire detective told WTOL 11 crews on the scene that the boy was found in an upstairs bedroom.

Crews attempted to make their way to the second level of the home, but heavy flames and structural failure presented challenges, according to TFRD. Firefighters reported hearing working smoke alarms going off inside the home.

The American Red Cross, neighbors and other family members are assisting the family.