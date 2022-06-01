Smoking while using home oxygen kills man in east Toledo

Firefighters found a man unresponsive in a mobile home early Thursday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man whom officials believe was smoking while using a home-oxygen device has died after a small fire in a Consaul Street mobile home.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded Thursday to a 3:15 a.m. report of a home fire at the Cypress Point Mobile Home Park, 2510 Consaul St., to find the man unresponsive in a mobile home where there also was a small fire.

The man was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released the man's name pending an autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner's Office.