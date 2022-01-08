One firefighter injured in suspicious central Toledo fire

An investigator was called out to the scene on Macomber.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue were called to the scene of a fire shortly after 2 a.m. Monday morning.

The fire broke out in a vacant home in central Toledo on the 1700 block of Macomber at Isherwood. Officials say the fire was visible on the side and rear of the house. The fire is considered suspicious and an investigator was called out to the scene.

One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital for evaluation. It is not clear how severe the injuries are.

This story is developing and WTOL 11 will provide updates as they become available.

Connect with us on social media: