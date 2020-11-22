Fire destroys home southeast of Defiance, family okay

It took firefighters from four departments three hours to put out the fire.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Fire destroyed a home in Highland Township in Defiance County on Saturday afternoon according to the Highland Township Fire Dept.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home on Elizabeth St. and Dohoney Rd., just southeast of Defiance around 12:48 p.m.

The home was completely engulfed with flames and black smoke when firefighters arrived.

Lt. Michelle Healy with the fire department says the family was able to make it outside of home.

Firefighters had to use an excavator to open up the structure and reach the fire.

It took about 20,000 gallons of water from tankers and a hydrant and three hours for the approximately 16 firefighters to put out the fire.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined at this time.