Fire destroys duplex near Bowling Green campus

The four occupants of the campus were able to get out safely.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Four people are without a home after a duplex caught fire in a neighborhood east of downtown Bowling Green overnight on Sunday.

Fire crews responded to an active structure fire in the 200 block of Troup Ave. around 4:15 a.m.

The Bowling Green Fire Division says by the time crews arrived all occupants who were inside the duplex were able to get out safely.

There were no injuries but the fire did cause heavy damage to the structure.

Firefighters say they believed the fire started on the exterior of the duplex and spread to the inside, although no cause has yet been determined.

It’s unknown at this time if the occupants of the duplex are students.